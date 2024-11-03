The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 15 C.

Tonight..becoming cloudy this evening. A 30 percent chance of showers before morning. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 13 C.

Monday..mainly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 21 C.

Monday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 16 C.

Tuesday..cloudy. High 23 C.

Tuesday night..cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Low 15 C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers. High 23 C.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 7 C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13 C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 7 C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12 C.

Friday night..cloudy. Low 5 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 11 C.