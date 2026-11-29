The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

40 percent chance of showers turning into rain late this afternoon. The high reaching 9 OR 48 F.

This evening: About 10 to 15 millimetres of rain, then ending overnight. Windy. Low plus 4 or 39.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Windy. High plus 5 or 41.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods. Low minus 2 or 28.

Tuesday....December 1st: Cloudy. High plus 4 or 39.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7 or 45.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 10 or 50.