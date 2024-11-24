Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers this morning. Wind becoming west at 20. High 8 or 46.

This evening: Cloudy. Low plus 4 or 39.

Tomorrow: Periods of rain beginning early in the morning. High 10 or 50.

Tomorrow evening: Showers. Low plus 4 or 39.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Windy. High 6 or 43.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High 6 or 43.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of snow or rain. High plus 4 or 39.

and

Friday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High zero.