The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Mainly sunny today. Wind gusting to 50 km/h at times this afternoon. High 9 or 48.

This evening: Clear. Wind becoming light near midnight. Fog patches developing overnight. Low zero or 32.

Tomorrow: Fog lifting in the morning then mainly sunny. High 9 or 48.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 6 or 43.

Tuesday: Periods of rain. High 12 or 54.

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered showers. High 8 or 46.

Thursday: Cloudy. Windy. High plus 1 or 34.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1 or 34.