The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A mix of sun and cloud today on our way to a high of 17 or 63 F.

This evening: Mainly cloudy with the wind gusting to 50 km/h at times. A few showers beginning this evening and ending overnight. Low plus 5 or 41.

Tomorrow: A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Windy. High 7 or 45.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3 or 27.

Tuesday: Sunny. High plus 4 or 39.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7 or 45.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 5 or 41.