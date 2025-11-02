The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Mainly sunny today and windy out of the southwest gusting to 40 at times. High 12 or 54.

This evening: Sunset at 5:25 p.m. under a clear sky. Windy. Low plus 5 or 41.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers then clearing late in the afternoon. Windy. High 12 or 54.

Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low plus 2 or 36.

Tuesday: Increasing cloudiness. High 14 or 57.

Wednesday: Cloudy with off/on rain. High 11 or 52.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 12 or 54.

Friday: Cloudy with scattered showers. High 13.