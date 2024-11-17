The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Mainly cloudy today with the wind out of the southwest gusting to 40. High 12 or 54.

This evening: Mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers overnight, down to plus 5 or 41 then clearing before morning.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny. High 13 or 55.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 7 or 45.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 13 or 55.

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered showers. High 13 or 55.

Thursday: Cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. Windy. High 7 or 45.