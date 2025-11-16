The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Mainly cloudy this afternoon with the wind out of the west gusting to 40 km/h at times. High 6 or 43.

This evening: Partly cloudy then clearing with the wind becoming light near midnight. Low minus 2, and feeling like minus 6 or 21 overnight.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny. High 6 or 43.

Tomorrow evening: Increasing cloudiness. Low minus 3 or 27.

Tuesday: Cloudy. High 6 or 43.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 8 or 46.

Thursday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 8 or 46.

