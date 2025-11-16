The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
Mainly cloudy this afternoon with the wind out of the west gusting to 40 km/h at times. High 6 or 43.
This evening: Partly cloudy then clearing with the wind becoming light near midnight. Low minus 2, and feeling like minus 6 or 21 overnight.
Tomorrow: Mainly sunny. High 6 or 43.
Tomorrow evening: Increasing cloudiness. Low minus 3 or 27.
Tuesday: Cloudy. High 6 or 43.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 8 or 46.
Thursday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 8 or 46.