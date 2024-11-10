The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Periods of rain becoming mixed with drizzle this afternoon. About 10 to 20 mm. Wind becoming southwest gusting to 40. High 16 or 61.

This evening: Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle. Wind out of the west gusting to 60. Low 10 or 50.

Tomorrow.. for Remembrance Day: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle. Windy. High 13 or 55.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy. Low plus 1 or 34.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 7 or 45.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 10 or 50.

Thursday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 11 or 52.