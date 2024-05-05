The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today....cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h this afternoon. High 23. Humidex 28.

Tonight....mainly cloudy. Clearing after midnight. Wind northeast 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 7.

Monday....sunny. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h in the morning. High 21 except 14 near Lake Erie.

Monday night..cloudy. Low 11.

Tuesday....cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Tuesday night....cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Wednesday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Wednesday night....cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Thursday....cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 20.

Thursday night....cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 9.

Friday....a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 17.

Friday night....cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Saturday....a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 18.