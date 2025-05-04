The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Cloudy with periods of rain today. About 5 to 10 millimeters expected. With the wind out of the northeast gusting to 50 at times. High 13 or 59.

This evening: Risk of a thunderstorm into the overnight hours. The rain will let up overnight as well but not before we receive another 10 to 20 millimeters. Windy. Low 11 or 52 overnight.

Tomorrow: Showers beginning in the afternoon, with risk of a thunderstorm. Windy. High 17 or 63.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 10 or 50.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 18 or 64.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 20 or 68.

Thursday: A mixed sky. High 14 or 57.