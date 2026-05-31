Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Sunday, May 31, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Sunny today with the high reaching 24 or 75.

This evening: Clear sky and down to 11 or 52 overnight.

Tomorrow.....June 1st: Sunny. Wind out of the east at 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 24 or 75.

Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 12 or 54.

Tuesday and Wednesday: High 25 or 77 in the sunshine.

Thursday: High 29 or 84 and sunny.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 31 or 88.

Saturday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 27 or 81.