The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Mainly sunny, with the wind out of the southwest gusting to 50 km/h late this morning, and the high reaching 16 or 61 F.

This evening: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers overnight. Windy. Low 10 or 50.

Tomorrow: Sunny then some clouds moving in in the afternoon. Windy. High 21 or 70.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 12 or 54.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 16 or 61.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 12 or 54.

Thursday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 10 or 50.