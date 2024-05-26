The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today....mainly sunny. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 26. Humidex 30.

Tonight....showers or thunderstorms ending near midnight then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Local amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 18.

Monday....showers or thunderstorms ending in the afternoon then cloudy. Local amount 5 mm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 22 with temperature falling to 16 in the afternoon. Humidex 28.

Monday night....cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Tuesday....cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Windy. High 22.

Tuesday night....cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 11.

Wednesday....cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 19.

Wednesday night....clear. Low 9.

Thursday....sunny. High 23.

Thursday night....clear. Low 10.

Friday....sunny. High 28.

Friday night....clear. Low 15.

Saturday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.