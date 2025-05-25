The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Mainly sunny with the wind becoming northeast at 20 km/hr this afternoon. High 19 or 66.

This evening: A few clouds with fog patches developing overnight. Low plus 5 or 41.

Tomorrow: Fog lifting in the morning then mainly sunny for the day. High 21 or 70.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods. Low 10 or 50.

Tuesday: Cloudy. High 21 or 70.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Windy. High 20 or 68.

Thursday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 19 or 66.