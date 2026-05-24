Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Sunday, May 24, 2026

(A cloudy skyline in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor))

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 23, with the humidex 28 or 82 F.

This evening: Risk of a thunderstorm early on with a few showers ending near midnight, then fog patches are expected to develop. Low 14 or 57.

Tomorrow: Fog lifting in the morning then a clearing sky in the afternoon. High 26, and feeling like 29 or 84.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods. Low 15 or 59.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27 or 81.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26 or 79.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26 or 79.