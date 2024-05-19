The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.



A mix of sun and cloud today with a few showers beginning this afternoon, including risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming south at 30 km/h. High 28, but factor in that humidity and its going to feel like 33 or 91.

This evening: A few showers with risk of a thunderstorm ending early on then as we head into the overnight... Fog patches are expected to develop. Low 16 or 61.



Victoria Day tomorrow: Another HOT day. High 30, but again with the humidity 33 or 91 under a mixed sky. Could see a shower or a thunderstorm in the afternoon and it will be windy as well, gusting to 50 at times.



Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of showers. High 30 or 86.



Wednesday: A mixed sky with a 40 percent chance of showers. High 26 or 79.

Thursday: Cloudy. High 25 or 77.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 22 or 72.