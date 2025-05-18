The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Increasing cloudiness early this morning. Wind gusting to 40 at times before becoming light this afternoon. High 20 or 68.

This evening: Cloudy. Windy. Low 8 or 46.

Tomorrow....Victoria Day: Mainly cloudy to start off the day then clearing in the afternoon. Windy. High 17 or 63.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods. Low plus 5 or 41.

Tuesday: Up to 13 or 55 under a cloudy sky.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 13 or 55.

Thursday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 14 or 57.