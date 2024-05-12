The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today....mainly sunny. Wind becoming south 30 km/h early this afternoon. High 20.

Tonight....clear this evening and after midnight then partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Wind south 30 km/h becoming light before morning. Low 13.

Monday....mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Otherwise sunny. Risk of a thunderstorm early in the morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 27.

Monday night....cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Tuesday....cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 21.

Tuesday night....clearing. Low 9.

Wednesday....sunny. High 21.

Wednesday night....clear. Low 11.

Thursday....cloudy. High 23.

Thursday night....cloudy periods. Low 14.

Friday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Friday night....cloudy periods. Low 14.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.