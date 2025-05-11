The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
A sunny day ahead with a high of 20 or 68 on this Mother's Day.
This evening: Clear. Low 8 or 46.
Tomorrow: Sunny to start the day then becoming a mix of sun and cloud late in the afternoon. Windy. High 25, but will feel like 27 or 81.
Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 14 or 57.
Tuesday: High 24 or 75 under a cloudy sky with 40 percent chance of showers.
Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 26 or 79.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 27 or 81.