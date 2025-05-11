The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A sunny day ahead with a high of 20 or 68 on this Mother's Day.

This evening: Clear. Low 8 or 46.

Tomorrow: Sunny to start the day then becoming a mix of sun and cloud late in the afternoon. Windy. High 25, but will feel like 27 or 81.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 14 or 57.

Tuesday: High 24 or 75 under a cloudy sky with 40 percent chance of showers.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 26 or 79.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 27 or 81.