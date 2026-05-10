The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

High 17 or 63 for Mother's Day Sunday with a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon.

Clearing this evening. Low plus 4 or 39.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High 16 or 61.

Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low minus 1 or 30.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 17 or 63.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 16 or 61.

Thursday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 18 or 64.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23 or 73.