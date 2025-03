The forecast for Windsor-Essex fromĀ Environment Canada.

Sunny today with the wind out of the southwest gusting to 40 km/hr this afternoon. High 11 or 52.

This evening: Clear with wind gusts increasing to 50 km/hr. Low plus 2 or 36 overnight.

Tomorrow: Sunny with the wind becoming light in the morning. High 14 or 57.

Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low plus 5 or 41.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 13 or 55.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 8 or 46.

Thursday and Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 12 or 54.