The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today....mainly cloudy. High 9.

Tonight....cloudy. Periods of rain beginning late this evening. Low plus 2.

Monday....periods of rain ending in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 10.

Monday night....cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4.

Tuesday....rain. High 6.

Tuesday night....rain. Low plus 2.

Wednesday....periods of rain or snow. High plus 4.

Wednesday night....periods of rain or snow. Low plus 1.

Thursday....cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 5.

Thursday night....cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low zero.

Friday....a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 6.

Friday night....clear. Low zero.

Saturday....sunny. High 12.