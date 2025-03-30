The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Showers with risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. High 19 or 66.

This evening: Could still see a thunderstorm then cloudy with off/on showers after midnight. Windy. Low 8 or 46.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Windy. High 8 or 46.

Tomorrow evening: Clear and dropping to below freezing: Minus 4 or 25.

Tuesday: Sunny. High plus 5 or 41.

Wednesday: Periods of rain. High 15 or 59.

Thursday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 16 or 61.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 13 or 55.