The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A mix of sun and cloud today with the wind out of the south at 30 km/h. High 12 or 54.

Clear this evening then increasing cloudiness after midnight. Low 6 or 43.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Windy. High 21 or 70.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 12 or 54.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 20 or 68.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High plus 5 or 41.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4 or 39.