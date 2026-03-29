The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
A mix of sun and cloud today with the wind out of the south at 30 km/h. High 12 or 54.
Clear this evening then increasing cloudiness after midnight. Low 6 or 43.
Tomorrow: Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Windy. High 21 or 70.
Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 12 or 54.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 20 or 68.
Wednesday: Cloudy. High plus 5 or 41.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4 or 39.