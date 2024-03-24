The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today....mainly sunny. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High plus 4.

Tonight....partly cloudy. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low zero.

Monday....mix of sun and cloud. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 14.

Monday night....cloudy. Low 7.

Tuesday....cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 12.

Tuesday night....rain. Low plus 2.

Wednesday....cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 6.

Wednesday night....cloudy periods. Low minus 2.

Thursday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 9.

Thursday night....cloudy periods. Low minus 1.

Friday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 11.

Friday night....cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Saturday....a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 9.