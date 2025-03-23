The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Increasing cloudiness this afternoon then rain. Windy. High plus 5 or 41.

This evening: Rain ending overnight. Wind gusting to 50. Down to plus 3, then rising to plus 5 or 41 by morning.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind gusting to 60. High plus 5 or 41.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of rain or flurries. Low minus 2 or 28.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of rain or flurries. High 6 or 43.

Wednesday: A mixed sky with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain. High 6 or 43.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 10 or 50.