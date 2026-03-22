The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Cloudy with some showers today. Wind out of the north gusting to 40 km/h at times. High 15 or 59.

This evening: Cloudy. Wind gusting to 50. Low zero or 32.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Windy. High plus 3 or 37.

Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low minus 4 or 25.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 8 or 46.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 8 or 46.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 15 or 59.