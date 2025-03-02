The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind out of the west at 20 km/h. High zero or 32.
This evening: Clearing late this evening. Low minus 9, or minus 14/7F overnight.
Tomorrow: Sunny to start the day then increasing cloudiness near noon. Windy. High plus 4 or 39.
Tomorrow evening: Cloudy. Low zero or 32.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 7 or 45.
Wednesday: Periods of rain. High 13 or 55.
Thursday: Flurries. High plus 4 or 39.