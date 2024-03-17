The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today....mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High plus 5.

Tonight....partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries this evening. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.

Monday....Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning.

Monday night....cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4.

Tuesday....a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 6.

Tuesday night....cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Wednesday....a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 6.

Wednesday night....cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 5.

Thursday....a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 4.

Thursday night....cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Friday....cloudy. high plus 4.

Friday night....cloudy. Low zero.

Saturday....cloudy with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 6.