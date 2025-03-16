The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
Risk of a thunderstorm this morning with showers ending near noon, then cloudy with scattered showers. Wind gusting to 70 at times. High 14 or 57.
This evening: Cloudy. 40 percent chance of rain or flurries. Wind gusting to 40. Then dropping down to minus 3, but will feel like minus 8/18F overnight.
Tomorrow: Clearing late in the morning. High 7 or 45.
Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low zero or 32.
Tuesday: Sunny. High 13 or 55.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 17 or 63.
Thursday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High plus 5 or 41.