The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Risk of a thunderstorm this morning with showers ending near noon, then cloudy with scattered showers. Wind gusting to 70 at times. High 14 or 57.

This evening: Cloudy. 40 percent chance of rain or flurries. Wind gusting to 40. Then dropping down to minus 3, but will feel like minus 8/18F overnight.

Tomorrow: Clearing late in the morning. High 7 or 45.

Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low zero or 32.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 13 or 55.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 17 or 63.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High plus 5 or 41.