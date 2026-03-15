The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A mix of sun and cloud today with risk of snow or freezing rain in the morning. Wind out of the east gusting to 70 at times. High 16 or 61.

This evening: Cloudy with showers into the overnight including risk of a thunderstorm. Windy. Low 9 or 48.

Tomorrow: Some showers in the morning with risk of a thunderstorm.... then the temperature drops to minus 1/30 F in the afternoon with scattered flurries and high winds.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 7 or 19.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 3 or 27.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High zero or 32.

Thursday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 10 or 50.