The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A mix of sun and cloud today with the wind out of the north gusting to 40. High minus 4, feeling like near minus 14/7 F.

This evening: Clearing. Low minus 11, wind chill near minus 16 or 3 F.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High zero or 32.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of rain or snow. Low minus 5 or 23.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 70 percent chance of rain. High plus 5 or 41.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High 7 or 45.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. High 12 or 54.