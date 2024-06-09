The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today....a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind becoming west 30 km/h this morning. High 22.

Tonight....cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers overnight. Wind west 30 km/h becoming north 30 late this evening. Low 10.

Monday....mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Clearing late in the afternoon. Wind north 30 km/h becoming light in the afternoon. High 18

Monday night....clear. Low 6.

Tuesday....sunny. High 23.

Tuesday night....clear. Low 13.

Wednesday....sunny. High 28.

Wednesday night....clear. Low 19.

Thursday....sunny. High 30.

Thursday night....cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Friday....a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 29.

Friday night....cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Saturday....sunny. High 30.