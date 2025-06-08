The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Hazy with a 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. High 24, but will feel like 25 or 77.

This evening: Mainly cloudy with a few showers beginning near midnight. Low 16 or 61.

Tomorrow: A few showers ending near noon then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. Windy. High 24, but will feel like 29 or 84.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 15 or 59.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 24 or 75.

Wednesday and Thursday: Sunny. High 28 or 82.

Friday: Cloudy. High 27 or 81.

