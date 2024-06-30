The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today....mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers or drizzle this morning and early this afternoon. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature falling to 16 this morning then rising.

Tonight....a few clouds. Wind north 30 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low 12.

Monday....sunny. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h near noon. High 23. Humidex 25.

Monday night....clear. Low 15.

Tuesday....sunny. High 28.

Tuesday night....cloudy periods. Low 20.

Wednesday....a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Wednesday night....cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Thursday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Thursday night....cloudy periods. Low 21.

Friday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Friday night....cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Saturday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.