The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Increasing cloudiness near noon then 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Hazy this morning and early this afternoon. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 30. Humidex 34 or 93.

This evening: Cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Wind becoming northeast 20 before morning. Low 18 or 64.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers in the morning and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing in the afternoon. Hazy. Wind northeast 20 km/h. High 22. Humidex 26 or 79.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 11 or 52.

Friday and Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24 or 75.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25 or 77.

Monday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 24 or 75.