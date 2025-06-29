The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A sunny day ahead with a heat warning still in effect. Up to 30 for the high, but will feel like 37 or 99.

This evening: Clear. Low 20 or 68.

Tomorrow: Increasing cloudiness early in the morning with risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 29, but will feel like 38 or 100.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with scattered showers. Low 20 or 68.

Tuesday.....Canada Day: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29 or 84.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30 or 86.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28 or 82.

Friday: Sunny. High 29 or 84.