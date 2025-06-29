The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
A sunny day ahead with a heat warning still in effect. Up to 30 for the high, but will feel like 37 or 99.
This evening: Clear. Low 20 or 68.
Tomorrow: Increasing cloudiness early in the morning with risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 29, but will feel like 38 or 100.
Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with scattered showers. Low 20 or 68.
Tuesday.....Canada Day: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29 or 84.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30 or 86.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28 or 82.
Friday: Sunny. High 29 or 84.