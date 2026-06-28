Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Sunday, June 28, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A mix of sun and cloud with the high reaching 29 today, with the humidex 35 OR 95 F.

This evening: Clearing. Low 18 or 64.

Tomorrow: The heat kicks into high gear...up to 32, feeling like 42 or 108 F.

Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 23 or 73.

Tuesday: High 35 or 95 in the sunshine.

Wednesday....Canada Day: Another hot one... up to 36 or 97 and sunny.

Thursday: Sunny. High 36 or 97.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 36 or 97.