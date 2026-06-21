Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Sunday, June 21, 2026

side view of father and son planting tree at park

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

It’s Father’s Day and the first day of summer....we can expect a mix of sun and cloud today. High 24, with the humidex 25 or 77 F.

This evening: Cloudy with rain beginning after midnight. 10 to 15 millimeters. Low 14 or 57.

Tomorrow: Rain ending near noon with some sun and cloud in the afternoon. High 21, feeling like 26 or 79.

Tomorrow evening....for the Ford Fireworks: Cloudy periods. Low 14 or 57.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26 or 79.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24 or 75.

Thursday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 25 or 77.