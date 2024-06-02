The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today....cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Wind south 30 km/h becoming light early this morning. High 23. Humidex 30.

Tonight....cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 14.

Monday....cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 26. Humidex 32.

Monday night....cloudy. Low 19.

Tuesday....cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Tuesday night....cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Wednesday....cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Wednesday night....cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Thursday....a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Thursday night....cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Friday....cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Friday night....cloudy. Low 15.

Saturday....cloudy. High 22.