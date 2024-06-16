The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today....clearing early this morning. Wind becoming south 30 km/h this morning. High 30 except 24 near Lake Erie.

Tonight....partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 30 km/h. Low 20.

Monday....a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers in the morning with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 35 except 26 near Lake Erie. Humidex 40.

Monday night....clear. Low 21.

Tuesday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 34.

Tuesday night....cloudy periods. Low 22.

Wednesday....cloudy. High 32.

Wednesday night....cloudy. Low 23.

Thursday....a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 33.

Thursday night....cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 23.

Friday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 33.

Friday night....cloudy periods. Low 22.

Saturday....a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 32.