The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
Mainly sunny on this Father's Day, with the wind out of the northeast at 20 km/h this afternoon. High 25, but will feel like 30 or 86.
This evening: Partly cloudy. Low 15 or 59.
Tomorrow: Cloudy to start off the day then becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. High 28, but will feel like 34 or 93.
Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods. Low 19 or 66.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29 or 84.
Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered showers. High 29 or 84.
Thursday: Cloudy with off/on showers. High 26 or 79.
Friday: Sunny. High 28 or 82.