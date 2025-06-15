The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Mainly sunny on this Father's Day, with the wind out of the northeast at 20 km/h this afternoon. High 25, but will feel like 30 or 86.

This evening: Partly cloudy. Low 15 or 59.

Tomorrow: Cloudy to start off the day then becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. High 28, but will feel like 34 or 93.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods. Low 19 or 66.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29 or 84.

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered showers. High 29 or 84.

Thursday: Cloudy with off/on showers. High 26 or 79.

Friday: Sunny. High 28 or 82.