Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Sunday, June 14, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Cloudy with some showers, including risk of a thunderstorm today. The wind out of the northwest gusting to 40 km/h at times. High 22, with the humidex 25 or 77.

This evening: Clearing late with the wind becoming light. Low 9 or 48.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High 24, feeling like 26 or 79.

Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 14 or 57.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 26 or 79.

Wednesday: Clearing. High 25 or 77.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Windy. High 25 or 77.