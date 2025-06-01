The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A sunny day ahead with the wind out of the northwest at 20 km/h. High 21 or 70.

This evening: Clear. Wind becoming light this evening. Low 9 or 48.

Tomorrow: Up to 25 or 77 in the sun, with the wind out of the south at 30 km/h.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods. Low 19 or 66.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud and we're forecast to hit a high of 30 or 86.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29 or 84.

Thursday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 22 or 72.