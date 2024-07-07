The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today....sunny. High 29. Humidex 34.

Tonight....partly cloudy. Clearing after midnight. Low 17.

Monday....sunny in the morning and early in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 30. Humidex 36.

Monday night....cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Tuesday....cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Tuesday night....cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Wednesday....cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Wednesday night....cloudy periods. Low 18.

Thursday....a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Thursday night....cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Friday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Friday night....cloudy periods. Low 20.

Saturday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 32.