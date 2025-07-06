The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A heat warning remains in effect.

Mainly sunny today with the wind out of the southwest gusting to 40 km/h at times. High 34, but will feel like 39 or 102.

This evening: Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming light near midnight. Low 22 or 72.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Windy. High 28, but will feel like 33 or 91.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy. Low 17 or 63.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 28 or 82.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27 or 81.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29 or 84.