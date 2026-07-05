Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Sunday, July 5, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

The weather service has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex.

Showers and thunderstorms moving in from Michigan could bring more than 50 millimetres of rain to some areas today.

Water is expected to pool on roads and in low-lying spots, and drivers are being urged to use caution in heavy downpours.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) has issued a watershed conditions statement until 10 a.m. Monday and is urging residents to stay away from flooded areas, waterways and shorelines.

Today’s high is expected to reach 27, with the humidex 35 or 95 F.

This evening: Risk of a thunderstorm early on and cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Low 19 or 66.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers, including risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 27, feeling like 34 or 93.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods. Low 19 or 66.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29 or 84.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 31 or 88.

Thursday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 30 or 86.