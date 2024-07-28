The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today....sunny. High 30. Humidex 33.

Tonight....a few clouds. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Low 19.

Monday....mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 31. Humidex 36.

Monday night....cloudy periods. Low 22.

Tuesday....cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 29.

Tuesday night....cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Wednesday....a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 31.

Wednesday night....cloudy periods. Low 20.

Thursday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Thursday night....cloudy periods. Low 21.

Friday....cloudy. High 30.

Friday night....cloudy periods. Low 19.

Saturday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.