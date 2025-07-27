The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
A heat warning is in effect.
High 31 today but will feel like 36 or 97 with some sun and cloud this afternoon.
This evening: A few clouds. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 22 or 72.
Tomorrow: Fog lifting in the morning then sunny. High 31, but feel like 40 or 104.
Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 23 or 73.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 31 or 88.
Wednesday: A mixed sky with 40 percent chance of showers. High 28 or 82.
Thursday and Friday: Sunny. High 25 or 77.