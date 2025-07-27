The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A heat warning is in effect.

High 31 today but will feel like 36 or 97 with some sun and cloud this afternoon.

This evening: A few clouds. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 22 or 72.

Tomorrow: Fog lifting in the morning then sunny. High 31, but feel like 40 or 104.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 23 or 73.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 31 or 88.

Wednesday: A mixed sky with 40 percent chance of showers. High 28 or 82.

Thursday and Friday: Sunny. High 25 or 77.

